Crystal Palace working on two exciting deals; attacking duo wanted

Crystal Palace are reportedly working on two potential transfer deals to help them replace Wilfried Zaha after his move to Galatasaray this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has left Roy Hodgson with a major hole to be filled in his squad, and it seems Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are among Palace’s main targets in that area of the pitch.

Zaha won’t be easy to replace after his tremendous impact at Selhurst Park for so many years, but both Summerville and Gnonto have showed great potential at Leeds.

No final decision has been taken yet on which player will be the priority, but it seems one of those is likely to be targeted.

Gnonto, however, has also been linked with Everton and other clubs this summer.

