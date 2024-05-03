Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Among those clubs, Liverpool have been credited with having a serious interest in the services of the player.

Liverpool’s new manager, who is not yet announced but set to take over at Anfield, is a fan of the former Feyenoord talent.

Arne Slot likes the Leeds United star and he wants to sign him when he takes up the Liverpool job.

With the Whites close to the end of their season and the playoffs looking like a certainty for them, Summerville’s future will come into question at the end of the season.

Leeds’ failure to get promoted to the Premier League will raise question about the future of their players.

Dutch manager Slot, who is set to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, is an admirer of Summerville and wants to bring the player to Anfield, as reported by 1908.nl (via Leeds All Over).

Summerville came through the youth setup at Feyenoord, the club Slot manages right now.

The Reds see Summerville as a like to like replacement of former star Sadio Mane.

The new Liverpool manager will be working closely with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards to identify transfer targets and make decisions regarding recruitment.

In 42 Championship games for Leeds this season, Summerville has scored 19 goals and assisted nine.

However, considering that Ipswich Town is only one point behind Leicester for second place, Summerville’s efforts might not be rewarded with a promotion celebration.

Leeds attacker has been compared to Liverpool fan favourite

The forward’s dynamic style, general skill, and tendency for scoring goals late in the game have led to parallels with Mane.

The Merseyside club would need to pay a fee closer to the £40million mark to sign the Dutch player.

If Summerville can become close to what Mane was, he is going to be a hugely successful player.