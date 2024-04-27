Liverpool are keen on signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United at the end of the season.

According to a report via Fichajes, Arne Slot is expected to be appointed as the manager of Liverpool soon and he wants to sign the Dutch winger in the summer.

Summerville has been in exceptional form for Leeds this season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions and picking up 10 assists along the way. He is undoubtedly the best player in the Championship right now and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Liverpool as well.

The Reds need more cutting edge in the final third and the 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate on either flank.

Players like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have not been able to score goals consistently and Liverpool need to bring in a versatile attacker who can chip in with goals and assists.

Crysencio Summerville could fancy Liverpool switch

The opportunity to move to Liverpool will be an attractive option for the Dutch winger as well, and it will be a huge step up in his career. He will look to help Leeds secure promotion to the top flight this season and then move on to a bigger club, if the opportunity represents itself.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to come forward with an official proposal to sign the winger at the end of the season. They have the financial resources to convince Leeds to sell the player.

Summerville is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Apart from a quality winger, Liverpool should look to bring in a reliable finisher as well. Nunez has missed big chances consistently this season and they need a goal poacher next season.