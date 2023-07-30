Arsenal are attempting to hijack Bayern Munich’s approach to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Surprise reports on Sunday afternoon, including an exclusive from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, claimed the Londoners are looking to capitalise on Bayern’s rejected offer of just a loan for the Brentford keeper.

Raya, 27, has been destined to leave the Community Stadium for several months. After refusing to sign a new contract, the Spanish shot-stopper, who has just one year left on his contract with the Bees, is set to leave the club he has been with since 2019.

Consequently, actively looking for a buyer for last season’s number one, Thomas Frank’s men have been in talks with Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians over a possible deal. However, refusing to meet the player’s personal demands, the Bundesliga champions look set to come up short in their efforts to sign the Barcelona-born keeper.

Enter Arsenal.

Obviously keen to provide Aaron Ramsdale with some much-needed competition between the sticks, Mikel Arteta’s side are thought to be planning on ‘accelerating talks’ next week with the player prioritising a move to the Emirates (Fabrizio Romano).

How Arsenal could line up with David Raya

And assuming Arsenal can reach an agreement with their Premier League rivals next week, Raya, who would join in time for the start of the new 2023-24 Premier League season, would help give the Gunners a new-look defensive backline.

