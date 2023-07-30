Liverpool supporters were left in awe of their new signing, Alexis Mac Allister, during their 4-0 pre-season friendly victory against Leicester.

The Reds signed the Argentine midfielder from Brighton for a bargain price of £35m, and he showcased his brilliance on the pitch.

Mac Allister’s sensational display in the midfield completely dominated the game, earning him praise from fans. He played a crucial role in the first goal, providing an excellent first-time pass to Jota, setting up the scoring opportunity.

With Mac Allister’s addition, Liverpool’s midfield is shaping up nicely, and the team appears to be just one or two signings away from completing their midfield revamp.

?? Alexis Mac Allister v Leicester The midfielder we’ve been waiting for ?pic.twitter.com/Qxl6NOw0iI — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 30, 2023