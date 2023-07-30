‘Still on’ – Journalist says £50m Newcastle deal is still alive this summer

Newcastle United may still have a chance of completing the transfer of Southampton defender Tino Livramento this summer.

The highly-rated young right-back is surely going to be heading back to the Premier League, with Chelsea occasionally linked with re-signing him from the Saints.

Still, Newcastle are not out of the race yet, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Taylor told Give Me Sport: “Chelsea have had the chance to re-sign Livramento, but I’m not sure that one’s likely to happen. So, I’m apprehensive whether a deal for Livramento to Newcastle will happen this summer, but it’s still alive at the moment, so there is a chance it could.”

Some reports have suggested that Livramento could cost as much as £50million, but NUFC will surely be able to find some funds to afford that.

