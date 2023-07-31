Manchester United transfer target “would love to join”, says Fabrizio Romano

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat would reportedly love to join Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window.

The Morocco international has impressed in Serie A and was also a stand-out performer at the World Cup last winter, where he helped his country reach the semi-finals for the first time ever.

Man Utd could do with a midfielder like Amrabat in their squad, with the 26-year-old likely to be a major upgrade on someone like Fred, whose future is in doubt.

See below as Fabrizio Romano claims that Amrabat is eager to get the move to Old Trafford, which will certainly be useful for Erik ten Hag and co….

Sofyan Amrabat’s priority is #mufc, he would love to join the club. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] pic.twitter.com/oNa7hnF0IA — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 31, 2023

Romano also commented on Amrabat and United links in his CaughtOffside column yesterday, explaining that the departures of players like Fred could help pave the way for the deal.

MUFC have already had a good summer with deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana, while Rasmus Hojlund should also be announced soon, according to Romano…