Arsenal “have made contact” to begin contract talks with Premier League star who wants transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made contact to discuss the salary for potential goalkeeper signing David Raya.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter page, with the journalist providing details below as Raya looks keen on leaving Brentford for the potential move to the Emirates Stadium…

Understand Arsenal have made contact with David Raya’s camp to start talks on salary — as player prefers Arsenal over Bayern as destination ????? Discussions are taking place, no issues with Raya but key point will be between clubs as Brentford always insisted on £40m fee. pic.twitter.com/IttkQIo6ob — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

One obstacle remains negotiating with Brentford, who seem firm on receiving £40million for the Spain international, even if he is nearing the end of his contract.

Raya would be free to leave on a Bosman in a year’s time, but Arsenal might not want to wait that long to sign a talented ‘keeper who could provide strong competition to Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Even if Ramsdale has shone for Arsenal, he had one or two slip-ups in important moments towards the end of last season, so there might be room for strengthening with a top talent like Raya.

It seems talks with the player are unlikely to be an issue as he’s keen on joining Arsenal, but it will be interesting to see if the north London giants will pay his asking price.