Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Jonathan David from Lille this summer.

The north London outfit are preparing for the potential departure of Harry Kane and the 23-year-old Canadian international has been identified as a target.

David had an impressive campaign with Lille last season scoring 26 goals across all competitions. He has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League forward and he could be the ideal acquisition for Tottenham.

As per reports (via SportWitness), the Canadian international has been followed by Tottenham for a while, and he is towards the top of their wish list to replace Kane.

David is still only 23 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a reliable goalscorer.

Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world and replacing him will not be an easy task. Tottenham must look to improve their squad overall if the 29-year-old ends up leaving the club.

Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and he will want to join a club capable of any major trophies. The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career and he is yet to win a single trophy at club level.

The England international scored 32 goals across all competitions last season and he could help Bayern Munich win major trophies like the Champions League.

Meanwhile, David will be hoping to take the next step in his career and moving to the Premier League would be the ideal option for him.