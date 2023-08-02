Exclusive: Liverpool FC expert praises bargain transfer that gives Reds a new dimension

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has heaped praise onto midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for his superb performances in pre-season so far.

The Argentina international joined Liverpool from Brighton earlier in the summer, and, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jones praised it as a bargain deal for a player who is adding a new dimension to the way Jurgen Klopp’s side play.

Mac Allister looked hugely impressive at Brighton, and also at last winter’s World Cup, when he bagged an assist in the final victory over France.

Liverpool clearly did well to land Mac Allister for just £35m, as noted by Jones, who adds that the deal looks an even better bargain later on in this window when you see some of the other fees that have been paid for players.

A less proven and experienced player like Romeo Lavia was cited as an example of someone who looks set to be more expensive now than Mac Allister was.

“One signing Liverpool have made in midfield this summer is Alexis Mac Allister, and at £35m he looks like an absolute bargain – even more than he did at the time,” Jones said.

“I’ve been really impressed with the Argentine’s impact in pre-season so far, and when you look at some of the other crazy fees this summer it looks like great business. I don’t like to compare players too much, but when you look at the kind of money that’s being asked for for Romeo Lavia, in excess of £50m, then you’d have to say Mac Allister, with what he’s shown at the highest level in the game, it’s one of the bargains of the summer.

“Obviously there was a release clause at Brighton, which Liverpool took advantage of at the time, but I think as the summer’s gone on it really looks like a steal. He’s shown exactly why Liverpool wanted him – he looks like someone who’s going to make a big difference to how Liverpool play.

“He’s played a sort of advanced no.8 role, he links up with the forwards, and he’s ready to receive the ball in between the lines. His touch is always secure, whether he’s playing on the turn or playing possession football.

“I think the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are really going to benefit from having someone behind them who’s so smart, so creative, and so good technically.

“I think you can already see his teammates like Trent Alexander-Arnold looking to get him on the ball, and then you can see him with his head up looking for the likes of Salah and Nunez with a penetrating pass.

“There’s more to be done for Liverpool, but so far I’d say Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai look like real positives since coming into Jurgen Klopp’s squad.”