Video: Virgil van Dijk scores first goal as Liverpool captain vs Bayern Munich

Virgil van Dijk was named Liverpool captain this week and in the first match he has played since, the defender scored his first goal with the armband in a pre-season clash with Bayern Munich.

The Dutch star replaces Jordan Henderson in the role as the midfielder left the Reds last month for Saudi Arabia.

Van Dijk was the obvious candidate to be Liverpool captain and the centre-back has now scored his first goal with the armband in a pre-season match against Bayern Munich in Singapore.