Everton are admirers of Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto but there isn’t currently anything advanced on this move, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Gnonto impressed in a struggling Leeds side last season, showing that he could be a big prospect for the future, even if the 19-year-old’s form wasn’t quite enough to help keep the Yorkshire side in the Premier League.

It makes sense that there’s now speculation over Gnonto’s future, with Everton clearly among the clubs interested in him as an option, even if Romano suggests they’re currently focusing on other priorities.

The transfer news expert also says Leeds hope to keep Gnonto and build around him as a star player next season, but it remains to be seen if the Italy international can be persuaded to remain in the Championship.

LUFC would certainly do well to keep a talent like him in their squad if they are to win promotion back to the top flight next term.

“Everton like Gnonto but they’re focused on different players now,” Romano said.

“I’m sure Leeds are trying their best to keep Gnonto, they want him to stay and to be one of their stars next season.

“It will depends on the strikers domino in the Premier League but at the moment it’s a bit quiet on this one.”