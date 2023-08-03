Big worry for Mauricio Pochettino as important Chelsea star suffers knee injury during pre-season friendly

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in Chicago but the match saw an important Chelsea star suffer a knee injury with the season beginning in just over a week.

Christopher Nkunku is being tipped to have a big impact at Chelsea following his impressive spell at RB Leipzig but the forward could now potentially miss the start of the Premier League campaign.

The Frenchman came off after falling in the penalty area before being substituted for Mykhailo Mudryk in the 22nd minute of the Blues’ match with Dortmund. The 25-year-old is being assessed by Chelsea’s doctors but is hopeful his knee injury is nothing big as he was seen with an ice pack on it whilst limping.