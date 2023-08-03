Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on two Liverpool transfer targets

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder this summer.

The Reds remain in talks over signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, despite Romano also revealing in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Manchester United also asked about him earlier in the summer, though they never followed this up.

Lavia could be a fine signing for Liverpool after the exits of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, and Romano clearly expects the Merseyside giants to keep pushing for the highly-rated young Belgium international.

Romano also responded to recent Liverpool transfer rumours involving Fluminense midfielder Andre, with the 22-year-old Brazilian talent seemingly not a concrete target for the moment as his current club remain determined to keep hold of him until at least January.

Still, it will be interesting to see if LFC look at other midfielders as Lavia might not be enough after losing so many big names in that position this summer.

“Romeo Lavia – I’m told Liverpool remain in talks for Lavia – he’s their priority target and discussions are taking place,” Romano said.

“Manchester United asked for him one month ago, but there’s been nothing else since then in terms of negotiation. I expect Liverpool to insist for Lavia.

“Andre – Another midfielder being linked with Liverpool is 22-year-old Brazilian talent Andre, but my understanding is that it’s nothing concrete.

“I’m told in a very clear way that Fluminense want to keep Andre at least until the January transfer window. So it’s something more than difficult for Liverpool or any club.”