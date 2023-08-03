Exclusive transfer news: Caicedo to Chelsea, Arsenal face Balogun decision, Gvardiol Man City & more

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Hello! Welcome to my exclusive column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full version plus other columnists such as Ben Jacobs and Jonathan Johnson straight to your inbox!

Man City close to Josko Gvardiol deal

An agreement between Manchester City and RB Leipzig for Josko Gvardiol is almost done. They’re just waiting to sign contracts, so it’s not a done deal yet, but an agreement is in place for Gvardiol to move to Man City for €90m…

FULL STORY HERE

How Gabriel Jesus injury impacts Folarin Balogun

Mikel Arteta confirmed bad news for Arsenal yesterday as Gabriel Jesus will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury. This is obviously not good news for Arsenal, but we also have to wait and see how this will evolve – will try to understand how long it will take to have Jesus back and then we will see how it impacts their transfer plans, because for sure it could change the situation on Folarin Balogun…

FULL STORY HERE

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona in talks over deal to beat Arsenal to transfer of Manchester City star
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Man City transfer strategy after failed move for Arsenal star
Video: NFL superstar Tom Brady announces he has become an owner at English club

Chelsea remain confident over double deal

Chelsea are still in talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez and are confident about Caicedo in particular, despite reports of a bid from an unnamed club yesterday…

FULL STORY HERE

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Folarin Balogun Josko Gvardiol Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.