Exclusive: German football expert unveils Harry Kane’s wish for Tottenham should he leave the club

The Harry Kane/Bayern Munich saga continues to roll on and German football expert Christian Falk has provided an update on the situation, whilst revealing a new detail regarding the striker’s wish for Tottenham should he leave the club.

Bayern continue to push for the England international with their latest offer coming this week during a meeting with Tottenham. The Bavarian outfit have offered €85m plus €10m in add-ons, however, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for £100m with additional add-ons.

Kane wants to move to Bayern Munich this summer but before the Premier League season begins; the 29-year-old also has a wish for Tottenham should he leave, and that is for the North London club to receive a large fee for him as it would make his departure easier after many years with Tottenham.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, German football expert Christian Falk provided an update on the Kane saga with Bayern Munich.

The journalist wrote: “On Monday, Bayern made their second offer to Tottenham for Kane during their talks. The Bavarian club offered €85million and an additional €10m in bonuses. Bayern are willing to reach the €100m mark if needs be, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy still wants 100m in pounds, plus add-ons. Bayern have once again made it clear that they want Kane, and the England international wants to move to Munich.

“A new detail that has emerged from this high-stakes game of poker, that is really interesting: it is Harry Kane’s wish that Tottenham receive a large fee for him. That would make it easier for the striker to say goodbye to the club that has given him a lot over his career.

“Daniel Levy is aware that Kane will not renew under any circumstances this summer, with one year left on his current contract. The Englishman wouldn’t hesitate to play another season at Spurs and continue to expand his legendary status; however, after that, he will leave Tottenham in search of titles, which needs to be added to his great career. At Bayern, if they can not secure a deal this summer, they are certain that Kane will keep his word and come to Munich in 2024.”