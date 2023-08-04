West Ham confident £25 million bid for England international will be accepted

West Ham United are the only Premier League side yet to make a summer signing.

The Hammers, led by Scottish manager David Moyes, are looking to improve their squad ahead of next season, which, after lifting just the second-ever Europa Conference League, will include Europa League football.

Not only that but after agreeing to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal for a whopping £105 million, the Londoners need at least one high-profile replacement for their recently departed captain.

And according to recent reports, one of the midfielders at the top of Moyes’ wishlist is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Despite being relegated to the Championship last season, Ward-Prowse, 28, enjoyed yet another fine individual campaign.

The 28-year-old England international scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 45 matches, in all competitions, including nine in the Premier League.

And looking to bring the Portsmouth-born deadball specialist back to England’s top-flight, Moyes is thought to be readying a bid worth £25 million.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are refusing to meet the Saints’ £40 million valuation but believe their impending offer of £25 million will be accepted due to the south coast club’s need to sell, as well as the player’s preference to return to the Premier League.

  1. Moyes picks are overpriced ‘ has beens ‘ and Steidten’s picks won’t get into Moyes’s team . As the owner , Sullivan’s poor grasp of how to run a club is the root cause of this debacle . Clearly , key staff and players want to get away from this slow motion train wreck . Every agent and player is looking at Westham like it’s the sinking Titanic . As thin as the squad is I can’t imagine any of them having any confidence at all . I’m expecting the seasons start to be an embarrassing nightmare up until Moyes finally gets the sack . The damage done may well be too great to fix to avoid relegation and then decimation of the squad .

