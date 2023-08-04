West Ham United are the only Premier League side yet to make a summer signing.
The Hammers, led by Scottish manager David Moyes, are looking to improve their squad ahead of next season, which, after lifting just the second-ever Europa Conference League, will include Europa League football.
Not only that but after agreeing to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal for a whopping £105 million, the Londoners need at least one high-profile replacement for their recently departed captain.
And according to recent reports, one of the midfielders at the top of Moyes’ wishlist is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.
Despite being relegated to the Championship last season, Ward-Prowse, 28, enjoyed yet another fine individual campaign.
The 28-year-old England international scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 45 matches, in all competitions, including nine in the Premier League.
And looking to bring the Portsmouth-born deadball specialist back to England’s top-flight, Moyes is thought to be readying a bid worth £25 million.
That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are refusing to meet the Saints’ £40 million valuation but believe their impending offer of £25 million will be accepted due to the south coast club’s need to sell, as well as the player’s preference to return to the Premier League.
