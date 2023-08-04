Mikel Arteta has hinted Arsenal may not yet be done in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have already signed three high-profile players, including smashing their transfer record on Declan Rice, who joined from West Ham for a whopping £105 million.

However, with a new goalkeeper rumoured to be next on the Spaniard’s wishlist, and Brentford’s David Raya top of that list, Arteta has broken his silence on what the window’s final few weeks could have in store for the Londoners.

When asked if fans should expect to see more incomings before September’s deadline, Arteta said: “We are in the process – We are working on a few things and we have to make a few decisions. There’s still time. We are very happy with the squad, that’s for sure.”