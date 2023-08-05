“A great game for me” – Andre Onana delighted with Man United win over Lens despite huge error

Man United’s new goalkeeper, Andre Onana, was keen to accentuate the positives after making his Old Trafford debut on Saturday, though it will take the custodian some while to live down the huge error he made.

David de Gea was often slammed for being so error prone, and after 23 minutes of United’s pre-season friendly against Lens, the Red Devils faithful might’ve felt that they’d jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire.

Sensing Onana was way off his line, Lens’ Florian Sotoca took advantage of a woefully short pass and beat Onana all ends up from inside the centre-circle.

It was the opening goal of the game and it silenced the Theatre of Dreams, Onana trying to untangle himself from the net in his desperation to get back and stop the goal.

André Onana is beaten from the halfway line after a Lens stunner ? pic.twitter.com/b21QrFLQxt — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 5, 2023

Three goals in 11 second half minutes from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro, turned the game on its head and gave United the win, which clearly pleased the keeper.

“I’m happy for the win. Of course we can always be better,” he said to MUTV.

“Some things we have to try to fix. Like I always say, I am responsible for everything especially when we concede goals.

“I’m proud of what my defenders did. I’m the big man at the back so I take all the criticism, all the pressure on me.

“It was a great game for me and for the guys, some important goals and I’m happy for everything.”

At least Onana was still smiling and fronted up for the cameras, not looking to hide away or divert from the issue.

Clearly, you have to be a big personality to succeed at Man United, and Onana’s effervescence on and off the pitch will likely stand him in good stead as he navigates the Premier League throughout 2023/24.