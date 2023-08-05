Manchester United are interested in signing the Moroccan international midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United are yet to secure a final agreement with Fiorentina for the 26-year-old midfielder but Florian Plettenberg claims that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already held talks with the player and he admires the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to bring in the Serie A midfielder as well, and the player’s management are keeping tabs on the German club’s situation as well.

Manchester United could use a combative presence like Amrabat in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Fiorentina.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Italian club and they will be under pressure to sell him.

Fiorentina will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next year and it makes sense for them to cash in on him now and invest the proceeds from the sale into the playing squad.

Amrabat has been a key player for club and country recently. He helped Morocco reach the semi-final of the World Cup and he was certainly one of the best players in the tournament.

The 26-year-old has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League and he could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

The Red Devils are clearly keen on him and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the likes of Bayern Munich to his signature now.