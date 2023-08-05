Man City should be worried after Barcelona make their intentions clear

Pep Guardiola has the small matter of the Community Shield to win with Man City this weekend before he can turn his attentions to winning yet another Premier League title.

After securing the treble last season, there’s still more than enough to motivate him and his players, for example they can win the sextuple if they add the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup to a win on Sunday – though Arsenal will surely have something to say about that at Wembley.

With a week to go until the start of the 2023/24 season, Guardiola still has one or two issues to iron out, and his former club Barcelona will feature heavily in one of them.

Having already seen Ilkay Gundogan depart to the Catalan outfit, it’s unlikely that the City manager will countenance having another of his stars move to the Blaugranes, however, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Bernardo Silva is seduced by the Spanish league giants and is willing to push hard in order to help get a move agreed.

Understand Manchester City have told PSG and Barcelona that they have NO intention to negotiate at any condition for Bernardo Silva. ?? #MCFC Man City will also offer new contract to Bernardo very soon. Player’s position will be crucial; but Man City have been strong & clear. pic.twitter.com/QNPeX58IvF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

As reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted, City don’t want to sell the 28-year-old under any circumstances, and they certainly have the finances to be able to offer him the type of contract that will satisfy his desires.

However, if his will is to move on – and after all it can’t really get any better than a treble winning season can it – Guardiola might just have to admit defeat on this occasion.