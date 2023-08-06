Danny Murphy warns fans against writing 24y/o Man United star off

Danny Murphy is backing Mason Mount to be a quality player for Manchester United.

After failing to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge last season, Mount, 24, became a strong candidate to leave London once the transfer opened earlier in the summer.

And despite being wanted by a host of clubs, including bitter-rivals Liverpool, it was Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils who managed to convince the attacking midfielder to join their project.

Teaming up with the Dutchman, who is thought to be a long-time fan of the Chelsea academy graduate, Mount arrived at Old Trafford recently in a deal worth £55 million (Sky Sports).

Irrespective of his high-profile transfer though, Mount has experienced a tough pre-season. Although the 24-year-old’s performances haven’t been too bad, failure to score or register a single assist, including missing a golden chance during Saturday’s friendly against RC Lens, has some questioning what kind of impact he can have next season.

However, adamant the England international is a top player and one that’ll come good, Murphy has picked United’s new number seven as one of his top five Premier League ‘players to watch’ next season.

“It’s amazing how many people have already written him off,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“I speak to lots of people in football and they all have the same opinion: Mason Mount is a super player who has had one bad season – and that came in Chelsea’s most traumatic campaign in years.

“United fans will not realise what a player they have until they see him in action. He was player of the year for two seasons in a row at Chelsea in a team full of superstars. Every manager at the club played him.

“Those Chelsea fans who were happy to see him go and the United fans who were non-plussed by his arrival will be changing their opinion very quickly.”