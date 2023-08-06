Exclusive: Man United transfer “make or break” over the next 7/10 days says Fabrizio Romano

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is on the lookout for a new midfielder but before the Red Devils can recruit a player for their midfield, the Premier League giants have to sell some stars and Fabrizio Romano is saying to keep an eye on one transfer over the next seven to ten days.

Players such as Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek could all leave Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts but it is the Dutch star who could leave soon.

Fabrizio Romano states that Van de Beek could move to Real Sociedad over the next seven to ten days as the La Liga club are determined on bringing the midfielder to San Sebastian as part of a loan deal with an option-to-buy clause.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Van de Beek’s future and says the transfer will be “make or break” over the next seven to ten days.

The journalist said: “For the upcoming week, a player I’d recommend keeping an eye on is Man United’s Donny van de Beek. Real Sociedad are insisting on bringing the midfielder to San Sebastian as part of a loan deal with an option-to-buy clause; there is no agreement yet with Man United but negotiations are ongoing. Donny wants to try a new experience because he needs to play regularly with the 2024 EUROS happening next summer. I think the Real Sociedad deal will be “make or break” over the next 7/10 days.”