Jose Mourinho interested in bringing Man United star to Roma this summer

The future of Scott McTominay is still up in the air with Man United’s Premier League season beginning in just over a week but a new report states that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing the midfielder to Roma before the transfer window shuts.

That is according to Sacha Tavolieri, who reports that the exit of Nemanja Matić at Roma could see Mourinho move for McTominay as the Serbia star’s replacement.

The Scotland star was not a regular starter at Man United last season under the management of Erik ten Hag and that is expected to be the same for the upcoming campaign. The 26-year-old is believed to want regular football at this stage of his career and Roma could be a great destination for the Man United star to move to.

??????? Been told #ManchesterUnited rejected a 1st bid for Scott McTominay from West Ham United by claiming 40M£ to make the deal. The Scottish midfielder is also on #ASRoma's shortlist should Nemanja Matic leave.

West Ham are another club looking to sign McTominay this summer and have had a first bid rejected by Man United, reports Tavolieri. The journalist says United are looking for £40m to make a deal happen and it is uncertain if that is a fee Roma are willing to pay for the Scotland international.

McTominay needs to leave Man United this summer in order to develop further and whatever option he chooses, they are great places to play football as they both have European football to offer the 26-year-old.