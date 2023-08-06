West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Mexico international Edson Alvarez this summer.

According to reports, the Hammers have agreed on personal terms with the player and they will have to agree on a fee with Ajax now.

The Mexican is expected to sign a five-year contract with them worth around £148,000 a week if he joins the club.

West Ham have already submitted an opening offer of around £25 million for the defensive midfielder at the Dutch outfit are holding out for a fee of around £35 million.

It is expected that a compromise could be reached for £30 million between the two clubs.

West Ham will be hoping to bring in a quality replacement for Declan Rice and the Ajax midfielder could prove to be a superb acquisition.

The 25-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender. His versatility will be an added bonus for West Ham.

The Hammers will look to compete in the Europa League next year and Alvarez could be a key player for them.