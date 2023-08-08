Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and he has been linked with clubs like West Ham United.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has not revealed that McTominay is certainly good enough to play for a club better than West Ham United and he should look to aim higher.

The Hammers need to bring in midfield replacements after the departure of Declan Rice and the Manchester United midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Murphy claims that West Ham were in the bottom three for most of last season and McTominay must look to join a bigger club.

“They were nearly relegated. They were in the bottom three for God knows how long. He doesn’t want to go to a relegation battle when you’ve been playing at Man United and been the best player for his country. He’s a good player McTominay, super athletic, good footballer, scores goals. I think he’s a top six, top-seven player.” https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1688636125030850560?s=20

The Hammers also managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League and they will be competing in the Europa League next season. Regardless of what Murphy claims, West Ham will certainly be an attractive destination for players next season.

They will be able to offer McTominay regular game time in the Premier League and it would be ideal for the midfielder at this stage of his career.