Exclusive: Bayern in the driving seat but Harry Kane could sign a new Tottenham contract

It’s already been the transfer soap opera of the summer and with a few weeks still to go of the current window, the Harry Kane saga is set to continue.

The Tottenham striker has kept his own counsel right the way through the break and heads into the 2023/24 campaign as a Spurs player, despite Bayern Munich’s best efforts.

On Friday the Bavarians supposedly issued a ‘final’ offer of €100m/£85m for the striker but it was again rejected by Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy.

A notoriously tough negotiator, it wasn’t really a surprise to see him stick to his guns in terms of the price that he expects any team to match for Kane before he would even consider letting his club’s talisman leave.

It’s a high stakes game of poker and Bayern remain in the driving seat given that if they match the £100m that it’s believed Levy will accept, it leaves the north Londoners nowhere to go.

That said, reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, believes that there’s a chance Kane could still sign a new deal at Spurs.

‘Bayern must now decide quite quickly whether to try again for Kane, who ideally prefers his future resolved before the season starts,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘If the new Premier League season kicks off with Kane in a Spurs shirt, even though there is plenty of time left in the window, it becomes less likely the England striker will leave this summer.

‘Kane is unlikely to sign a new deal at Spurs whilst the window is open. He would need to be fully convinced Spurs’ project is heading in the right direction before committing his long-term future to the club.

‘Although open to Bayern, Kane has been very respectful of Spurs to date.’

More Stories / Latest News £45m defender loved by Graham Potter could join West Ham 26-year-old midfielder urged to snub West Ham transfer Experienced Leeds United star could now stay at the club beyond this summer

It’s another twist in a potential deal that it’s abundantly clear that everyone would like to be over one way or another.

Much would appear to depend on how Tottenham start the season and just how well Ange Postecoglou can get everyone singing to his tune.

If the Australian gets everyone onside and believing, there’s a chance that the seemingly impossible as far as Spurs fans go, might end up being exactly what happens towards the end of the summer.