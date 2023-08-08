Exclusive: “Long way to go” before we know Neymar’s future says Fabrizio Romano

Despite reports on Monday, Neymar hasn’t officially told PSG that he wants to leave the club this summer and his future is a long way from being sorted.

Several outlets, such as Sky Sports, reported on Monday that Neymar has told PSG that he wants to leave the club and that the Ligue 1 champions are ready to accept offers between £50m and £80m for the Brazilian superstar – depending on who the buyer is.

However, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the 31-year-old hasn’t officially told PSG that he wants to leave this summer and that there is still a “long way to go” before we know Neymar’s future.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has stated that both sides are open to a transfer before the summer window shuts and that the player’s hope is to return to Barcelona.

The transfer journalist said: “Despite reports on Monday, Neymar hasn’t officially told PSG that he wants to leave the club this summer. There’s been a feeling since June that he could leave Paris, with both the club and the player’s side knowing that very well; but from Neymar’s side, this communication has not been confirmed.

“Barcelona are one club Neymar would like to join, should he leave PSG, and Barca already knows all the numbers needed to make this deal happen. The player would like this possibility but that is where we are at at this stage, nothing else, as concrete talks or negotiations have not started yet at this point. It’s still being considered by Barcelona but there is a “long way to go” before we know Neymar’s future.”