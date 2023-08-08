Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

German outfit Bayern Munich have been trying to sign in for weeks but they have failed to agree on a deal with the north London club.

A report from Evening Standard claims that Tottenham have recently turned down a lucrative offer from the German champions and Kane is now leaning towards staying at the Premier League club.

Apparently, the striker is impressed with new manager Ange Postecoglou and he is ready to reverse his transfer decision.

The 30-year-old was keen on a move away from Tottenham at the start of the summer and he wanted to join a club capable of winning major trophies.

Spurs will not be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they do not have the quality to challenge for the league title either. Furthermore, they are likely to go through a rebuild next season under a new manager.

It will be interesting to see if Kane can help them compete for domestic trophies.

The striker is yet to win a single trophy at the club level and he will feel that he needs to end the wait for silverware at this stage of his career.

Kane is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and his decision to stay at the club will be a huge boost for Tottenham who are looking to get back into the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the striker is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League club and they will be desperate to extend his deal so that they can avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.