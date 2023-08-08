Video: Simon Jordan explains heartbreaking reason why he’s been absent from the airwaves

Normally a staple of the talkSPORT broadcasting output, Simon Jordan has been conspicuous by his absence over the past couple of weeks.

The former Crystal Palace owner, an acquired taste for many thanks to his forthright comment and delivery, shared the reason why he’s not been about during Tuesday morning’s show with Jim White.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds make move to land 33-year-old Premier League striker with 123 career goals Newcastle man has no future with Eddie Howe after unbelievable snub Hodgson fears Palace could be losing great player before deadline day

Looking a little disheveled, which he attempted to explain away as his attempt at growing a beard, Jordan admitted he had undergone significant surgery for prostrate cancer.