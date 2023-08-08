Video: Simon Jordan explains heartbreaking reason why he’s been absent from the airwaves

Normally a staple of the talkSPORT broadcasting output, Simon Jordan has been conspicuous by his absence over the past couple of weeks.
The former Crystal Palace owner, an acquired taste for many thanks to his forthright comment and delivery, shared the reason why he’s not been about during Tuesday morning’s show with Jim White.
Looking a little disheveled, which he attempted to explain away as his attempt at growing a beard, Jordan admitted he had undergone significant surgery for prostrate cancer.
“I’ve been recovering from prostate cancer.”
“I’m here and about. If men don’t take it seriously, people are losing their lives.”
Simon Jordan reveals he has prostrate cancer and urges others to get checked. ? pic.twitter.com/IROw7Jl849
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 8, 2023