West Ham suffer blow in their £60 million pursuit of Premier League duo

West Ham United have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

Both players are likely to be squad options for Manchester United next season and it makes sense for them to move on in search of regular playing time.

Maguire struggled for regular game time last season and he is expected to fall further down the pecking order if the Red Devils sign a central defender this summer. Similarly, McTominay could struggle if Manchester United signed a central midfielder. They have been linked with players like Sofyan Amrabat in recent weeks.

Both players are certainly good enough to play regularly in the Premier League and they could be useful options for a club like West Ham United.

The Hammers need to add more depth and quality to their side, especially now that they will be competing in the Europa League next year.

As per Athletic, the Hammers have offered £60 million combined for the two players, but Manchester United have knocked back the offer. The Red Devils will be hoping for a substantial amount of money for the two players, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham United are prepared to raise their offer.

The Hammers recently sanctioned the departure of Declan Rice and they could use someone like McTominay. Although he is a different player in terms of style.

They looked quite vulnerable defensively last season and Maguire would be a quality addition as well. Although the former Leicester City defender has been criticised heavily for his performances at Old Trafford, he has shown in the past that he can be a reliable Premier League defender.