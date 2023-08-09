Exclusive: Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham still undecided as Bayern ponder

The ‘will he, won’t he’ saga of Harry Kane moving from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich could soon be over one way or the other.

To this point, Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, a famously tough negotiator, has held firm with his valuation of his talisman, and until Bayern match that amount, believed to be £100m, there clearly isn’t even a conversation to have.

Kane, to his credit, has kept quiet throughout the entire process, perhaps learning from the last transfer debacle when it appeared that he was on the way to Man City.

At this stage it’s probably the best policy not to say anything, because he will surely have a chance to do just that in the near future.

With the new Premier League season starting this coming weekend, a resolution to the current impasse could be only days away.

‘Bayern discussed about a new bid internally on Tuesday and will do the same today, so there’s a concrete chance they will bid again,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘It all depends on Daniel Levy. Kane and his camp told Bayern and Spurs that the player’s preference is to make a decision by the end of the week as he doesn’t want to move after the beginning of the Premier League, so let’s wait and see. No clarity yet, no indications on what happens in case he doesn’t join Bayern.’

Spurs have had a bit of a mixed bag of results in pre-season, but there’s an exciting, attacking team emerging under Ange Postecoglou.

But for three late and regrettable goals in Barcelona on Tuesday night, the north Londoners would have walked away with the Gamper Trophy.

For long periods in that pre-season run out they were the better team, and that could well play a part in Kane’s thinking moving forward, should the Bavarians decide that they’ve made their final pitch for the player.