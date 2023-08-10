Farke admits he didn’t want 22-year-old Leeds man in starting line up

It’s been quite the few days for Daniel Farke and Leeds United, with the German experiencing something of a baptism of fire at the start of the 2023/24 season.

The all whites have already stumbled to an opening day draw against Cardiff City, and squeezed past Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup.

They’re straight back in action at the weekend with a tough fixture at Birmingham City, so there’s no rest for Farke as he gets to grips with exactly whom he has available.

One player that he clearly could’ve done without starting in the cup match was 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu.

“Would have liked to rest Ethan, but we have problems at CB,” he said in his post-match press conference (h/t Leeds Live). “Positioning in midfield was not ideal without him in there.”

His comments were perhaps a hint to the new owners, 49ers Enterprises, that they need to get busy in the transfer market, particularly given that Max Aarons, who was believed to be virtually signed and sealed from Norwich, ultimately ended up signing for Bournemouth.

It’s important for Leeds, if they want to be up there challenging for promotion in May, that they get a good start to the campaign.

There have been sparks in their play with Willy Gnonto looking particularly lively, but if Farke can settle them down into a rhythm, they’ll surely hit their stride that much quicker.

Having some extra bodies around the place will be of obvious benefit too.