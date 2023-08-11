Harry Kane has decided to join Bayern Munich on a four-year deal after €120m deal agreed reports Fabrizio Romano

After many years with the North London club, Harry Kane has decided to leave Tottenham and is set to sign a four-year deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Tottenham accepted Bayern’s offer of €100m, with €20m in add-ons, yesterday and it was in the hands of Kane as to whether or not the striker wanted to leave the Premier League club.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kane has decided to join Bayern Munich on a four-year deal and the England star will fly to Germany on Friday to complete his medical and get the deal over the line.

Harry Kane to FC Bayern, here we go! Deal completed between all parties as Kane has given final green light ?? Tottenham to receive €100m fixed fee plus add-ons up to €20m package. Kane will sign a four year deal, he’ll fly to Germany today. Medical booked. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/iervbXzkwt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Kane leaves Tottenham as a club legend having spent his whole career at the club and will for a long time be known as the North London club’s record goalscorer.

The 30-year-old may have never won anything at Spurs but his time there was memorable. The striker played 435 times for Tottenham, scoring an incredible 280 goals and assisting a further 64.

Kane now starts a new chapter in Germany, where his signing makes Bayern one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.