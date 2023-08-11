Harry Kane has decided to join Bayern Munich on a four-year deal after €120m deal agreed reports Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham FC
Posted by

After many years with the North London club, Harry Kane has decided to leave Tottenham and is set to sign a four-year deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Tottenham accepted Bayern’s offer of €100m, with €20m in add-ons, yesterday and it was in the hands of Kane as to whether or not the striker wanted to leave the Premier League club.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kane has decided to join Bayern Munich on a four-year deal and the England star will fly to Germany on Friday to complete his medical and get the deal over the line.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer news: Tottenham agree fee with Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, Liverpool win Moises Caicedo race, Premier League star wants to join Man City and more
Exclusive: Aston Villa considering late approach for Man United attacker
Tottenham star set to fly out for medical today, wants to play for his new club tomorrow

Kane leaves Tottenham as a club legend having spent his whole career at the club and will for a long time be known as the North London club’s record goalscorer.

The 30-year-old may have never won anything at Spurs but his time there was memorable. The striker played 435 times for Tottenham, scoring an incredible 280 goals and assisting a further 64.

Kane now starts a new chapter in Germany, where his signing makes Bayern one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.