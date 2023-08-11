Major news out of London as Tottenham stop Kane from travelling to Germany and are trying to change deal with Bayern

The Harry Kane transfer saga is proving to be one of the best in modern times as Tottenham have stopped the player from travelling to Germany to complete his move to Bayern Munich as the striker was on his way to the airport. 

That is according to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, who reports that Spurs have revoked Kane’s permission to fly to Munich and that the Englishman is currently waiting to see what is happening with the deal.

This comes after Tottenham accepted Bayern’s €120m offer for the English superstar yesterday and according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the north London club are trying to change the deal at the last minute.

Bayern are believed to want to complete the move by the end of today as the German champions play RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup tomorrow.

This is an unusual thing to happen in a transfer but the Harry Kane/Bayern Munich saga has been crazy from the start and this adds to the spectacle for football fans.

