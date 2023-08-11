Man City rejected bid from Premier League club this summer for 21-year-old star

Manchester City are believed to have rejected an offer from Brighton for Cole Palmer earlier in the transfer window.

That is according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who reports that the Seagulls submitted a £30m bid for the City youngster but the Manchester club were not willing to part ways with the 21-year-old.

Palmer is expected to have a more prominent role in Pep Guardiola’s side this season and that showed during Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal, where the youngster came off the bench to score the opening goal of the match.

? Manchester City rejected a £30m offer from Brighton for Cole Palmer earlier in the transfer window. (Source: @mcgrathmike) pic.twitter.com/qrhmh3CP8J — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 10, 2023

Palmer is a product of Man City’s academy and received only 849 minutes of action last season at the Etihad. The 21-year-old impressed with England during this summer’s Under-21 European Championships with his semi-final performance against Israel being the standout.

The Man City star would have been a good addition for Brighton to add to their options on the wing but Guardiola wants to keep the youngster around for another season with last season’s treble winners.