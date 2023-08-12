Opinion: It couldn’t have gone much worse for Harry Kane on his Bayern debut

The monstrous transfer fee, the rushed medical and signing, the big build up and a 30 minute cameo… Harry Kane’s last couple of days have been a whirlwind and his debut should’ve been something to celebrate, however, the game was pretty much already lost when he was sent on by Thomas Tuchel.

Kane deserves endless plaudits for taking the brave rather than easy decision to move to a new league and a new culture, in order to progress in his career and win trophies.

Over the course of a Bundesliga season, he’s almost certain to become a success, but on Saturday night, he might just as well have not been on the pitch.

He barely touched the ball as his team-mates consistently couldn’t find him. That’s perhaps understandable given that he only touched down in Germany on Friday and didn’t sign his contract until very late.

One quick training session on the morning of the Supercup final is clearly nowhere near enough to get used to the movements and patterns of play of a new team – and vice versa.

The 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig, courtesy of a Dani Olmo hat-trick, was well-deserved as Bayern were off the pace all over the pitch.

However, once Kane learns the way in which Tuchel likes the team to play and makes the intelligent runs he’s renowned for, he’s likely to score a flurry of goals. It wouldn’t even be a surprise to see him end up as the season’s top scorer.

It’s just a shame that on his big night he was anonymous… and his first trophy still eludes him.