(Video) Ibrahima Konate leaves Ben Chilwell in his wake with ridiculously brave nutmeg

Ibrahima Konate is one fearless defender.

Despite the Liverpool centre-back being deep inside his own half during the first-half of Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League clash against Chelsea, Konate pulled off one of the most skilful moments of the league’s opening weekend.

Pressured near his team’s own corner flag by an en-rushing Ben Chilwell, the France international remained cool, calm and collected before nutmegging the Chelsea and England full-back.

Pictures courtesy of Peacock.