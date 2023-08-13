(Video) Ibrahima Konate leaves Ben Chilwell in his wake with ridiculously brave nutmeg

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Ibrahima Konate is one fearless defender.

Despite the Liverpool centre-back being deep inside his own half during the first-half of Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League clash against Chelsea, Konate pulled off one of the most skilful moments of the league’s opening weekend.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Luis Diaz finishes off stunning Mo Salah assist vs. Chelsea
Rio Ferdinand tips ‘important’ Arsenal star to emulate Mo Salah’s goalscoring numbers
Video: “Everything is sorted” – Moises Caicedo’s friend confirms player is going to Chelsea

Pressured near his team’s own corner flag by an en-rushing Ben Chilwell, the France international remained cool, calm and collected before nutmegging the Chelsea and England full-back.

Chelsea vs Liverpool 8’ – Silky skills by Konate to get out of trouble.
by u/Sal21G in soccer

Pictures courtesy of Peacock.

More Stories Ben Chilwell Ibrahima Konate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.