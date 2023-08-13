Crystal Palace have become the latest club to be interested in signing Sporting’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, according to Record (via Sport Witness)

Palace are eying a replacement for Wilfried Zaha who left on a free transfer in the summer and have identified the Sporting man as a potential target.

The report claims that the Premier League side’s co-owner John Textor have enquired about the 19-year-old and that ‘conversations are taking place’ between the two sides for the player.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has received interest from other Portuguese clubs as well who wanted to sign him on loan.

Record claims that the player is ‘expandable’ and currently value the player at €15m only but want 20% sell on clause included in any deal.

The club started their season well under Roy Hodgson’s management, securing a 1-0 victory in their opening match against Sheffield United.

However, the departure of Wilfried Zaha, who contributed significantly with 96 goals and 76 assists in 458 appearances, leaves a considerable void in Crystal Palace’s lineup.