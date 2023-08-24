Leicester interested in transfer of 19-year-old Champions League winger

So far in the summer transfer window, Enzo Maresca has done reasonable business for Leicester City.

Despite losing the twin talents of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, the Foxes have managed to bring in Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, Mads Hermansen, Cesare Casadei and Callum Doyle – a mixture of experience and youth.

Three wins from three games places them second in the English Championship table only by virtue of Ipswich Town having conceded one less goal.

Along with the Tractor Boys, Leicester are the only team in the second tier with a 100 percent record this season, so it’s clear that Maresca is doing something right.

It would appear that he’s not entirely happy with the make up of his squad, however, and to that end, he’s looking to acquire a winger that has starred in the Champions League for Sporting.

The Daily Mail note that the Portuguese giants don’t have 19-year-old wide man, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in their plans for the 2023/24 campaign, and as a result, Leicester are hoping to tempt both player and club with a loan deal initially and option to buy for £12m.

With eight days left of the current window, there’s plenty of time to get the deal over the line, and the player himself needs to decide if first-team football in England is preferable to a season potentially spent on the bench in Portugal.