Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The striker was on loan at Stade Reims last season and he managed to score goals consistently.

He might not get regular game time at Arsenal this season and therefore a move away from the London club could be ideal for his development.

Balogun is a tremendous talent with a big future ahead of him. He scored 22 goals across all competitions for the French club last season and he will look to play regularly the season as well.

Journalist, Ryan Taylor believes that Crystal Palace should look to sign him and he could add 15 goals to their tally the season.

Balogun is certainly good enough for the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I have to say I think they need a few more goals in attack. I think sometimes they’ve struggled with the likes of Jordan Ayew and Mateta. “They lack a bit of productivity in terms of guaranteed output. You see some of these teams in the bottom half of the table, they’ve got strikers that can deliver the goods. “Palace never really seem to have the goals in the side. If they’ve got the money, someone like Balogun or Eddie Nketiah. If you can get Balogun for £35m, I think he’d be brilliant. I think he would hit 15 goals.”

The Eagles struggled in the attack last season and they had now lost Wilfried Zaha earlier this summer. They must look to bring in a quality tracker before the summer transfer window closes.