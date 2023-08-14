Major blow to Mikel Arteta as key Arsenal star could be out for months with injury

Arsenal are beginning to fear that new summer signing Jurrien Timber has suffered a serious knee injury and could be out for months after going off during Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

The defender picked up the injury towards the end of the first half after coming together with a Forest player and having come back out for the second half, the 22-year-old did not last long before going down again.

It was initially suspected that the Dutch star suffered a knee problem and having undergone various tests and scans, the Daily Mail are reporting that there are major concerns at Arsenal as they fear Timber may have suffered significant knee ligament damage that will keep him sidelined for months rather than weeks.

This is a major blow for Mikel Arteta as Timber was expected to have a big role at the Emirates this season given his ability to play anywhere across the backline.

The Dutch star impressed during the Gunners’ Community Shield win over Man City and the Arsenal boss is said to be pleased with how he has adapted to life in London.

However, the 22-year-old now looks like he could be out for some time and will have to wait to make an impact in the second half of the season.