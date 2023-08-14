Video: Raphael Varane heads home Man United’s first goal of the season

Man United have taken the lead against Wolves at Old Trafford thanks to Raphael Varane despite the away side being the better of the two teams.

It has been a tough night for Man United so far with Wolves having the better chances out of the two teams.

However, Gary O’Neil’s side could not convert any of them and have now paid the price as Raphael Varane headed home a Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross to give Erik ten Hag’s team the lead at Old Trafford.

VARANE HEADS HOME! ? Manchester United LEAD! Those celebrations! ? pic.twitter.com/5IELDe6kRk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2023