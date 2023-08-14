West Ham man has £180k-a-week offer to leave the Hammers

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is reportedly a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Jamaica international has big offers on the table to leave the London Stadium, and one imagines it’ll be hard for him to turn down that kind of money at this stage of his career.

It’s not been the easiest summer for West Ham after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the window, while there’s now also the threat of Lucas Paqueta moving to Manchester City.

Antonio has been an important player for the Hammers and it surely won’t be easy to replace him if he does move on.