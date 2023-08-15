Exclusive: Tottenham set to battle Chelsea for striking prospect as they search for Kane replacement

With only a few weeks left until the summer transfer window closes, there’s no time to waste for Tottenham Hotspur as they go in search of their Harry Kane replacement.

It’s a signing that the Lilywhites simply have to get right if they want to have a modicum of success come the end of the 2023/24 season.

One player that is of interest to both the north Londoners and west London counterparts, Chelsea, is Montpelier’s 20-year-old marksman, Elye Wahi, according to CaughtOffside sources.

They suggest that the Blues have always had a specific plan in mind for Wahi, and that is to sign the player and immediately let him go on loan at Strasbourg.

However, information received by CaughtOffside sources suggest that the player isn’t happy with a loan move and, as a result, there’s likely to be fierce competition for him.

Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for a striker in the event of Randal Kolo Muani’s farewell, and whilst talks with PSG are still in progress, they’re going slowly, with the French club also proposing a swap deal for Hugo Ekitike.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool could make approach for Wolves midfielder following the departure of Julen Lopetegui Man City announce five-year contract extension for brilliant young talent Arsenal considering transfer moves for Championship duo with Premier League experience

Wahi is the main target to replace Kolo Muani, but with the negotiation anything but fast, Tottenham have emerged as contenders for his signature in the last few days.

Spurs have a concrete interest in the player sources have told CaughtOffside, and with a price tag of only €30m, Wahi is well within budget for the club.