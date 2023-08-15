Liverpool are reportedly eyeing as many as six new targets in midfield towards the end of the summer, having missed out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The Reds are making a defensive midfielder a top priority between now and the transfer deadline, and have as many as six names on their list, according to the Daily Mail.

The report names two Premier League players who’ll be familiar to Liverpool fans, with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure being looked at.

However, Liverpool have already been quoted as much as £70million for Doucoure earlier this summer, while Palhinha may cost £60m-plus, despite being 28 years of age, according to the Mail.

LFC would surely do well to land either Palhinha or Doucoure, with the latter perhaps the better long-term investment given that he’s five years younger.

It’s been a difficult summer for Liverpool after seeing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving, but there’s still time for them to add to the acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.