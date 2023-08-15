Liverpool are reportedly eyeing as many as six new targets in midfield towards the end of the summer, having missed out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.
The Reds are making a defensive midfielder a top priority between now and the transfer deadline, and have as many as six names on their list, according to the Daily Mail.
The report names two Premier League players who’ll be familiar to Liverpool fans, with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure being looked at.
However, Liverpool have already been quoted as much as £70million for Doucoure earlier this summer, while Palhinha may cost £60m-plus, despite being 28 years of age, according to the Mail.
LFC would surely do well to land either Palhinha or Doucoure, with the latter perhaps the better long-term investment given that he’s five years younger.
It’s been a difficult summer for Liverpool after seeing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving, but there’s still time for them to add to the acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Anything could happen in next three years. We need to worry about this season and the next!
Palhinha is the best DM in the premier League right now and Adams has loads of potential. We could sign them both for less than Caceido. Schamdtke, just get it done!
If there’s enough left in the pot Pavard and Schuurs for the back four.
Can we please have no more Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, identify who they want today and bid. No more ‘considering’, ‘thinking’, ‘putting together’, just Liverpool have made on offer matching the Buy Out clause (Sangare/Andre) or an offer they cannot refuse. We’ve needed a midfield player for the last two seasons so surely LFC have done all of the groundwork by now, which also means no looking at players that their clubs definitely won’t sell. Definitely not Kalvin Phillips nor Matthew Nunez neither of whom have done anything with their current clubs. We have enough young players so please one who can step right in to the first team.
the coulda shoulda woulda is the media not the club. surprised u not impressed by Matheus Nunes who ran rings round United last night
You can’t be serious about Andre. Either Doucoure or Sangre for me. Andre is a CM who is outclassed by Jones is everyway possible.
Sangare is available for 40 mil and his only 25 with no premier league experience.
Doucoure is 23 and available for 70mil and in his first season he oushined attackers in his teams so much that he won player of the season.
Choose wisely. Not Andre who going to be available on the market next January or a 60mil 29 year old. Signing Joao won’t make any sense as we’ve just sold 30 year old Fabinho for 40mil
I agree. Sangare is real option and much better than overrated Caicedo and Lavia.
“These two, Palhinha and Doucoure, would absolutely transform this team. There is no better defensive midfielder than Palhinha in this league; he is absolutely brilliant and miles better than Caciedo.
Please sign both of them.”
Kalvin Phillips is another Keita and Thiago where injuries are concerned – therefore my money’s on us signing him.
Pay the buyout clauses for Sangare, Adams and Inácio, and if possible, get Pavard, allowing Trent to play in midfield, and not as any form of right back, as he doesn’t have the basic defending nous.
Trent is not a defender.
I can’t understand why he is constantly playing in defence when most of the goals conceded are coming from his playing side.
He can be a great attacking midfielder with excellent control of the ball, unbelievable passing ability and sense for a goal.
Buy the best right back defender available on the market if you would like to see Liverpool progressing from the current position.
So, two more holding midfielders and right back defender.
Every season we go through this promising when the window opens then disappointing when it closes.
Doucoure,sangare,kone,palinha
Inacio, shcuurs,todibo