Rival fans fume as Head of the PGMOL Howard Webb spotted in hospitality at Old Trafford amid controversial decision

Man United were 1-0 winners over Wolves on Monday night at Old Trafford but the away side felt hard done by on the night as they were denied an obvious penalty opportunity at the end to secure a draw.

Andre Onana rushed off of his goal line to clear a cross but caught Sasa Kalajdzic in the face and the Wolves players expected referee Simon Hooper to point to the spot. However, his VAR team saw nothing wrong, leaving Gary O’Neil fuming on the touchline.

According to Sky Sports, the Wolves manager revealed he received an apology from the PGMOL’s Jon Moss after the match but rival fans are not happy with PGMOL officials following the controversial decision.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Head of the PGMOL Howard Webb and representatives Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss were pictured in a corporate hospitality lounge at Old Trafford, which did not go down with rival fans who have hinted at favouritism.

However, PGMOL officials will regularly visit matches in person and this was nothing new on Monday night, but this time the timing of them getting photographed could not have been worse.