Another Tottenham legend set to depart as Serie A giants come calling

If losing Harry Kane this summer wasn’t enough for Tottenham Hotspur, it now appears more than likely that they’re going to lose another club legend before the window closes for business on September 1.

Ange Postecoglou’s brief will likely have been to get Spurs back to playing a more fluid attacking game than that which both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte tried to implement.

The north Londoners are known for their passing, movement and free-flowing style, so it’s no wonder the Portuguese and Italian’s defensively minded set-ups never really worked at White Hart Lane.

Postecoglou clearly needs time to implement his preferred style and that may have been achieved a little easier with Kane in situ, however, that option is no longer open to him.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, fellow long-term Spurs employee, Hugh Lloris, is likely to follow him out of the exit door this summer, as Serie A giants, Lazio, seek an immediate replacement for Maximiano who has gone to Almeria.

The reliable journalist also notes that both Spurs and Lazio are already negotiating for Lloris’ departure, so one can infer that as long as talks go well, the former club captain could be leaving the north Londoners before their next Premier League game this weekend.

It will bring down the curtain on the Frenchman’s Tottenham career which began way back in 2012 when he signed from Lyon.