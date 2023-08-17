Tottenham’s virtual ever-present player is close to La Liga switch

Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris don’t look likely to be the only departures from Tottenham Hotspur during the current summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou is clearly putting his own stamp on the north Londoners, and if that means allowing stalwarts of the club to leave in order to breathe new life into his squad, so be it.

One player that has been a virtual ever present in the squad since signing for them back in 2020, is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Rock solid for the most part, it now appears that the 28-year-old Dane could be on the verge of a switch to the Spanish top-flight.

According to Ekstra Bladet, Hojbjerg is close to a move to La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Liverpool could go back in for Ligue 1 star but have one concern, according to expert Mikel Arteta makes transfer market decision on whether to replace Jurrien Timber at Arsenal Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea transfer target’s preferred next club

Though the two clubs are a little way apart on their valuation, there does appear to be an acknowledgment to get the deal done, and with a couple of weeks left of the window, there’s plenty of time to iron out any issues.

Whether that will mean Spurs will enter the market for a replacement or not isn’t clear at the moment.

What does seem to be crystal clear to Hojbjerg is that he isn’t part of Postecoglou’s plans after being left on the bench for the entirety of their opening Premier League game against Brentford.