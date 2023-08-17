West Ham United are keen on signing the Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer.

According to a report from the Athletic, the Hammers are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old attacking midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an official proposal to sign him.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has now revealed that the midfielder could be sold this summer and a loan move is unlikely.

Palmer needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Manchester City.

A move to West Ham would give him the platform to showcase his qualities on a regular basis in the Premier League.

Palmer is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could develop into a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons. The 21-year-old is an immense talent with a big future ahead of him.

Regular football at the London club could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

The fact that Manchester City are open to selling the midfielder will certainly come as an encouragement to the Hammers and they should look to get a deal done quickly.

West Ham certainly have the financial resources to pull off the move after selling Declan Rice for a transfer record fee. The Hammers could certainly use creativity and technical ability in their midfield and the 21-year-old would be an exciting addition.